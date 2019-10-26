Trading Post Items for October 26

Before we re-cap this past week's show, The Trading Post is back at it's regular time slot. Tune in to buy, sell or trade up to 4 items every Saturday at 9:05 am.

1) "Honda Bob" got things going as he has a 2003 blue Ford Mustang convertible with 89,000 miles plus new brakes and a V-8 engine firmly priced at $6,000. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 274-3867.

2) Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items available including a 2003 Chevy Astro all wheel drive passenger van for the incredible price of $975, a Kuboda VG-327 60 inch mower for $3,000, a 2017 Cargo Mate V-Neck enclosed trailer for $1,500 and a 7 foot landscape rake for the low price of $300. He will also take best offer for any or all of these items mentioned. For more details, call (413) 528-0076.

3) Norm has 2 cats that are looking for a new home. They must be adopted together and he is selling a wood stove available for best offer. If interested, call (413) 854-4478.

4) Joan has an incredible deal waiting for you in Clayton, Massachusetts. She is selling a large plastic dog crate for only $10. Give her a call at (413) 229-8575.

5) Mary has a few items to enhance your bedroom including a queen sized comforter and a pair of 20 inch pillows with a bed skirt. She will take best offer for all these items mentioned. For more information, phone (413) 528-0263.

6) Al is looking for a reasonably priced camper. if you can help him out in his quest, call 1-518-428-2618.

7) Robert phoned in from "lovely Lee" with a quartet of items including a 53 inch by 6 foot futon-couch combo available for only $50, a 30 by 50 inch oak desk with swivel chair all for $120, a cast iron pedestal based table sale priced at $15 and a 6 foot tall 31 inch wide wooden bookshelf for just $25. For more details, call (413) 427-7351.

8) Irene checked in from Copake Falls, New York with a trifecta of items including a 9 by 10 Persian rug firmly priced at $100, a commercial meat bamb saw for $400 and the deal of this week is an exercise bike on sale at only $10. To arrange a pick-up, give her a call at 1-518-329-0412.

9) Noel has a 22 ton Husky log splitter available for $500 or he will take best offer. Phone (413) 446-5326.