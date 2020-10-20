Trick Or Treat Hours For Towns Across The Berkshires
CONFIRMED Town Trick-or-Treating 2020
(All are Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted)
Adams: No town-sponsored trick or treat.
Cheshire: 5:30 to 7 p.m. — New guidelines.
Clarksburg: 5:30 to 7 p.m. — New guidelines
Dalton: No town-sponsored trick or treat.
Egremont: No town-sponsored trick or treat. Halloween Parade in French Park, Oct. 31st at 6 p.m. — More information.
Great Barrington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (same each year) — New guidelines
Lanesborough: Drive-thru trick or treat (Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.) at Lanesborough Elementary School
Lee: No town-sponsored trick or treat. Drive-Through Trunk or Treat, Oct. 30th 5-8 p.m., Registration required. Lee residents and Lee school-children only.
North Adams: 5:30 to 7 p.m. — New guidelines.
Otis: Drive-thru trick or treat, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m. Registration required. Residents Only. More information.
Peru: No trick or treat
Pittsfield : 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Sheffield: 5:30-7 p.m., New guidelines.
(Walk-About has been CONFIRMED, Trick or Treat Has Not) Stockbridge: 5 to 7 p.m.; 10th Annual Halloween Walk-About (Oct. 30)
Windsor: No town-sponsored trick or treat.
Awaiting Town-Approved Trick or Treat Updates:
Becket: 5-7 p.m.
Florida: 6 to 8 p.m. (same each year)
Hancock: 5 to 7 p.m.
Hinsdale: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; costume parade a 5 p.m.
Lenox: 5:30 to 7 p.m., starting with a parade from St. Ann's Church to the Lenox Community Center for a Trunk-or-Treat (5-5:30 p.m.)
Monterey: 5:15 to 7 p.m.
Mount Washington: No designated times p.m.
New Ashford: 5-7 p.m.
New Marlborough: 5 to 7 p.m.
Richmond: 5 to 7 p.m.
Sandisfield: No posted hours
Savoy: No decision yet
Stamford, Vt.: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
West Stockbridge no trick or treat; wave parade at 2, drive-thru haunted church, 7-9 p.m.
Williamstown: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.