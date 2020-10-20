Trick Or Treat Hours For Towns Across The Berkshires

CONFIRMED Town Trick-or-Treating 2020

(All are Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted)

Click on More information to see if there are new guidelines or rules to follow in your Town

Adams: No town-sponsored trick or treat.

Cheshire: 5:30 to 7 p.m. — New guidelines.

Clarksburg: 5:30 to 7 p.m. — New guidelines

Dalton: No town-sponsored trick or treat.

Egremont: No town-sponsored trick or treat. Halloween Parade in French Park, Oct. 31st at 6 p.m. — More information.

Great Barrington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (same each year) — New guidelines

Lanesborough: Drive-thru trick or treat (Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.) at Lanesborough Elementary School

Lee: No town-sponsored trick or treat. Drive-Through Trunk or Treat, Oct. 30th 5-8 p.m., Registration required. Lee residents and Lee school-children only.

North Adams: 5:30 to 7 p.m. — New guidelines.

Otis: Drive-thru trick or treat, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m. Registration required. Residents Only. More information.

Peru: No trick or treat

Pittsfield : 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Sheffield: 5:30-7 p.m., New guidelines.

(Walk-About has been CONFIRMED, Trick or Treat Has Not) Stockbridge: 5 to 7 p.m.; 10th Annual Halloween Walk-About (Oct. 30)

West Stockbridge:

Windsor: No town-sponsored trick or treat.

Awaiting Town-Approved Trick or Treat Updates:

Becket: 5-7 p.m.

Florida: 6 to 8 p.m. (same each year)

Hancock: 5 to 7 p.m.

Hinsdale: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; costume parade a 5 p.m.

Lenox: 5:30 to 7 p.m., starting with a parade from St. Ann's Church to the Lenox Community Center for a Trunk-or-Treat (5-5:30 p.m.)

Monterey: 5:15 to 7 p.m.

Mount Washington: No designated times p.m.

New Ashford: 5-7 p.m.

New Marlborough: 5 to 7 p.m.

Richmond: 5 to 7 p.m.

Sandisfield: No posted hours

Savoy: No decision yet

Stamford, Vt.: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tyringham:

Washington:

West Stockbridge no trick or treat; wave parade at 2, drive-thru haunted church, 7-9 p.m.

Williamstown: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.