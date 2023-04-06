One of the greatest shows that has made a return to the golden age of TV is 'Unsolved Mysteries', thanks to Netflix. And did you know there were once UFO sightings in the Berkshires and 'Unsolved Mysteries' did a feature on our region? As if there hasn't been enough weird things in the skies in recent months, you will definitely want to check out why the show made their way to western Massachusetts for this particular mystery.

In recent years, Netflix has rebooted the show, 'Unsolved Mysteries'. No, it doesn't have the late, great Robert Stack hosting, or any host for that matter. But it still delivers some great content with stories no one has solved. Originally, when I watched this, I wasn't living here in the Berkshires, I was across the country, not even thinking I would ever remotely end up in this region. And now, here I am, looking back at this crazy story that appeared on 'Unsolved Mysteries' that was actually one of my favorite stories from one of their episodes.

Perhaps you're already remembering the story. If you don't, check out the 4-part story in the Twitter videos below:

The four part video gives haunting accounts of what took place on September 1st, 1969 near Great Barrington. The craziest part about the story is the numerous accounts of what occurred. Most were eerily similar. Thomas Reed, who was one of those that gave an account of what had happened, later took a polygraph test. The test came back showing that he was being 99.1 percent truthful.

The accounts talking about the time they lost during the ordeal, and how they have no memory of that time that was lost is absolutely incredible. The unknown may be even more scary then what we do know about the story. Speaking of 'Unsolved Mysteries', there are now three seasons of the rebooted show on Netflix for your next binge-watching experience.

