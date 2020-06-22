Unsolved Mysteries Returns: Berkshires Featured in Episode 5

Unsolved Mysteries: A Netflix Original Documentary Series will be releasing the first six episodes of this new iteration of the iconic series globally to Netflix on July 1. The Berkshire County UFO sighting of 1969 will be episode #5 of the six episode batch release.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to a press release from Netflix, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Viewers of the show will be able to contact Unsolved Mysteries if they have any relevant information about a particluar case/episode. Executive Producers Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove had the following to say regarding submitting information:

When an episode concludes, anyone with relevant information is directed to unsolved.com and, if applicable, a law enforcement agency. We’ve staffed up to ensure that leads are quickly passed to the appropriate parties.

Unlike the original run of Unsolved Mysteries, this retiration of the iconic series will be hostless. Here's what Executive Producer Shawn Levy had to say about the new format.

We have opted for a hostless format, because the late, legendary Robert Stack was a singular and irreplaceable presence. In Robert’s absence, we are letting the spirit and the strength of the stories carry the narrative. Above all, our aspiration was to make a new chapter worthy of his memory and of iconic contribution to this iconic series.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS

“Mystery on the Rooftop,” directed by Marcus A. Clarke

The body of newlywed Rey Rivera was found in an abandoned conference room at Baltimore’s historic Belvedere Hotel in May 2006, eight days after he mysteriously disappeared. While the Baltimore Police maintained that the 32-year-old committed suicide by jumping from the hotel’s roof, the medical examiner declared Rey’s death “unexplained.” Many, including his devastated wife, Allison, suspect foul play.

“13 Minutes,” directed by Jimmy Goldblum

Patrice Endres, 38, mysteriously vanished from her Cumming, Georgia, hair salon in broad daylight, during a 13-minute timeframe, leaving behind her teenage son, Pistol. Patrice’s disappearance intensified the existing tensions between Pistol and his stepfather as they dealt with the loss and searched for answers.

“House of Terror,” directed by Clay Jeter

In April 2011, French police discovered the wife and four children of Count Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès buried under the back porch of their home in Nantes. Xavier, the family patriarch, was not among the dead and nowhere to be found. Investigators gradually pieced together clues and a timeline that pointed to Xavier as a devious, pre-meditate killer. For instance, they now know that shortly before the crimes occurred, Xavier inherited a gun that was the same model as the murder weapon.

“No Ride Home,” directed by Marcus A. Clarke

Alonzo Brooks, 23, never returned home from a party he attended with friends in the predominantly white town of La Cygne, Kansas. A month later, a search party led by his family locates Alonzo’s body — in an area that law enforcement had already canvassed multiple times. The FBI recently reopened the case and on ​June 11, announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any responsible parties in Alonzo’s death.

“Berkshires' UFO,” directed by Marcus A. Clarke

On September 1, 1969, many residents in Berkshire County, Massachusetts were traumatized by a sighting of a UFO. Many of these witnesses have never come forward to tell their accounts before now.

“Missing Witness,”​ ​ directed by Clay Jeter

At age 17, a guilt-ridden Lena Chapin confessed to helping her mother dispose of her murdered stepfather’s body four years prior. In 2012, Lena was issued a subpoena to testify against her mother in court, but the authorities were never able to deliver the summons — because Lena had disappeared, leaving behind a young son.

(press release information sent to WSBS from Jennifer Nguyen at Sunshine Sachs for online and on air use)