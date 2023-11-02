Massachusetts City Will be Losing Another Store in a Few Days

Retail stores and pharmacies continue to shut their doors throughout the country including Massachusetts. For example, earlier this year Massachusetts said goodbye to Christmas Tree Shops and Bed Bath & Beyond. In addition, Rite Aid shut down its East Main Street location in Webster as part of the company's restructuring due to its bankruptcy filing. Not to mention, the Staples store at Westgate Plaza in Westfield permanently closed on Oct. 6.

Another Store Will Be Permanently Closing in Massachusetts' Second Biggest City

Worcester will be losing Walgreens at 472 Lincoln Street on Nov. 9 which will leave the city with a remaining five locations. Below is the letter that Walgreens sent out to their customers regarding the Worcester closing.

After careful consideration, we have decided to close your neighborhood Walgreens at 472 Lincoln St. in Worcester on Thursday, November 9, 2023," the letter said. "We regret any inconvenience this may cause but hope to make the transition as seamless as possible.

If you regularly shop or get your medications refilled at this particular Walgreens location it's time to start planning to do business at another location or pharmacy close to where you live if possible.

