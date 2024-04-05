Massachusetts Food Shoppers May Be Eligible for a Big Refund

Massachusetts shoppers know all too well that food prices are through the roof these days. I'll go into a store and buy a handful of items and all of a sudden I paid $60 for those items and have very little to show for it. It really is difficult to make food budgets stretch these days.

Get our free mobile app

The only thing worse than inflation is being outright ripped off. If you are a Walmart food shopper you may know this story all too well. According to CBS News Walmart has found itself in a class-action settlement over the claims the retail giant overcharged for weighted items including packaged meat, poultry, pork, and seafood as well as bagged citrus. If you purchased these products between Oct.19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, you could be refunded up to $500 with a receipt. Without a receipt, the amount is much less.

Where Can I Submit a Claim as Part of the Settlement?

If you are going to submit a claim and participate in the settlement, you have until June 5 to do so, After that you are out of luck. In addition, you can opt out of the settlement as long as you do so by May 22. You can submit a claim by going here.

Massachusetts Walmart Shoppers Who Purchased These Items are Eligible to Submit a Claim Too

You don't have to be from a certain state to participate in the settlement as this applies to Walmart stores throughout the country including Massachusetts. Massachusetts has plenty of supercenters that sell meat, poultry, etc. including the following:

North Adams

Chicopee

Westfield

Springfield

Ware

Worcester

Leicester

North Oxford

Gardner

Northborough

Leominster

Orange

Hudson

Whitinsville

Tewskbury

Saugus

North Attleborough

Walpole

Raynham

Quincy

Avon

Fall River

North Dartmouth

Plymouth

Halifax

Wareham

You can get more details about the settlement, product descriptions, and claim information by going here.

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll