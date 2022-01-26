Warning! Catalytic Converters Being Ripped Out Of Cars In Adams
The Adams Police Department is warning residents of Adams and the surrounding communities about a series of Catalytic Converter thefts. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the town and the surrounding areas have been hit by thieves ripping the highly sought-after car part out of area vehicles.
This is what we know so far...
According to the police department, the suspect’s vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan. At least one male has been spotted removing the converters from the bottom of vehicles. The suspect's vehicle was last known to be traveling northbound on Route 8 Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
Do you know anything about these thefts?
The Adams Police Department is asking anyone that may have any information about these thefts to please call the department and ask for a Detective.
How can you protect your catalytic converter?
- When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.
- If you have a garage at your house, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.
- Have the catalytic converter welded to your car's frame, which may make it harder to remove.
- Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter — this may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner
- Calibrate your car's alarm to set off when it detects vibration.
(Above: A mechanic replaces a catalytic converter)
Why the catalytic converter? Why is it so valuable?
Several sources say that thieves target catalytic converters because they contain precious metals, like platinum, palladium, or rhodium. All of them are valuable to metal dealers. They can sell them to scrap yards for up $200 and as much as $1,600 on the black market!
