WATCH: Downing Running for Governor (VIDEO)

As reported in a press release, citing the need to build a fairer, stronger Massachusetts, former state Senator Ben Downing today announced that he is formally entering the 2022 race for Governor of Massachusetts. Born and raised in Pittsfield, Downing was one of the youngest state senators ever elected in Massachusetts history in 2006 at the age of 24. After serving ten years on Beacon Hill, he term-limited himself and stepped down in 2017 to work full-time in renewable energy.

In a video (you can view video below) released to supporters this morning, Downing laid out his unique experience, perspective, and rationale for entering the race.

Growing up in Pittsfield, I lived what it meant to be an afterthought in the state’s political power circles,” said Downing. “Now, as an East Boston resident, I’m part of a new community just as familiar with being written off. From one side of Massachusetts to the other, I have spent my life in communities that have had to fight harder than they should to get fair representation, equitable access to resources, and attention from Beacon Hill. So I know what a difference state leadership makes. And I know we need better than what we are getting right now.

Downing continued:

I’m running for Governor to build a fairer, stronger Massachusetts. I believe there is no limit to what we can accomplish here. But the leadership needed to unlock this potential is sorely lacking. As we recover and reimagine our future in the months and years to come, we need a Governor who sees, feels and understands the gravity of this moment and how we got here; who is not content with accumulating power but who is ready to use that power to respond boldly to the dire impacts of the pandemic, rising racial inequality, and the urgency of climate change.”

As a state Senator, Downing represented the largest district in the state, comprising 52 cities and towns. Since 2017 he has served in a leadership role at Nexamp, a leading renewable energy company. In that role, he led efforts to improve accessibility within the green economy, expand to new markets outside of the northeast, and deploy cutting-edge energy storage solutions here at home. He serves on the board of the Environmental League of Massachusetts and is a leading advocate for climate action in the Commonwealth.

Downing, 39, lives in East Boston with his wife, Micaelah Morrill, and their two young sons Malcolm (3) and Eamon (9 months).

