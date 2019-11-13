Watson Fund Raises its Goal to $30,000.00

The John Watson Christmas Fund has raised its goal to $30,000.00 due to the increased need in the Southern Berkshires. The Watson Fund needs your help once again this year in order to maintain the needs of our community. The fund aims to make the holiday season a bit more joyous with food and clothing certificates for many families.

With the hopes of raising $30,000.00 for needing families in Southern Berkshire, the 83rd annual John S. Watson Christmas Fund is now accepting donations at all Berkshire Bank South County branches.

Founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, the fund has grown to where last year 272 families were given food certificates and 391 children received clothing certificates in 2018. A total of 862 people were served with food and clothing certificates in 2018. Both food and clothing certificates will be mailed out in early December, to accommodate the families needs in time for the Christmas holiday.

Donations to the fund can be made through any Berkshire Bank office. Checks should be made payable to the Watson Fund. Those wishing to make their donations "in memory of" or "in lieu of holiday cards" can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on the WSBS website. Also, the annual WSBS Radiothon will be held the morning of Monday, Dec. 9 for those wishing to contribute through the radiothon.