We Have Some Ideas On How To Celebrate X-Mas In The Berkshires

As we get closer and closer to the Christmas holiday, lots of our tri-state region residents are getting ready to spend December 25th with members of their immediate family, but there are others who will make the trek to our area as visitors are curious to see how we spend these festive days here in our friendly confines of The Berkshires in Massachusetts, Northwestern Connecticut and Eastern New York.

jan kranendonk

For starters, let's give you a few pointers on how to occupy your valuable time during your getaway. We need to emphasize these two words: "SHOP LOCAL" as your purchases assist in regenerating our local economy in more ways than one.

monkeybusinessimages

There are also some terrific dining establishments throughout our listening area as an assortment of restaurants are ready to serve up their specialties that will leave you coming back for more, not only while you're still exploring our vicinity but you'll also make another return appearance in the immediate future. My advice: bring your appetite and buon appetit!

Aaron Hawkins

Holiday light displays truly accent your visit and one of the major highlights is located here in south county as The Sheffield Historical Society invites everyone to check out their display on the grounds between now and Saturday from 5 to 7 pm. You can close out this festive event on Saturday by singing along with carolers to your favorite sounds of the season and don't forget to say hello to Santa.

You can also complete that last minute holiday shopping as your dollars will stay local throughout the tri-state region plus you can indulge in hot chocolate and cookies to satisfy your appetite. This event is FREE and open to the public.

Naumkeag in Stockbridge always seems to draw massive crowds as tickets are going fast for this annual event, however they plan to extend this display until January 9th. You can log on to this web site for more details. Don't forget about another bright event that takes place in "Lovely Lenox" as "Nightwood" will be presented at the home of Edith Wharton until New Year's Eve (December 31st). Get more information by logging on here.

monkeybusinessimages

In neighboring New York, it is recommended that you make a stop at The Millerton Farmer's Market which is held at The Millerton Methodist Church at the junction of Main Street (aka route 44) and Dutchess Avenue as all purchases assist area merchants in The Harlem Valley. This Saturday is your last opportunity to bring back fresh fruit, vegetables and produce that is grown locally. Hours are from 10 am to 2 pm.

Other activities in neighboring Columbia county include "Caroling With The Cows" this Saturday between 5:30 and 6:30 pm at the Churchtown Dairy located at county route 12. On Sunday, December 19th, The Greens at Copake Country Club on Golf Course Road in Craryville will feature a special Sunday brunch-buffet with jolly ol' St. Nick from 11 am to 2 pm. Reservations are required by logging on to The Columbia County Tourism web site.

South of the border in Litchfield county, The Winsted VFW Post 296 Auxiliary, located at 114 Colebrook River Road will hold a craft fair on Saturday, December 18th between 10 am and 3 pm. Another example of "shopping local" and helping out a worthy cause in the process. then head south to Torrington and check out their annual Christmas Village display which is open to the public from 12 noon to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A reminder: If you are visiting in Great Barrington, an on-street and town parking ban is in effect between the hours of 1 and 6 am. Violators will be ticketed and your vehicle could be subject to towing. As an alternative, park at the Town Hall, railroad Street, Castle Street and Mason library lots. Log on here for more information.

Visitors and local residents: There is plenty to see and plenty to do within a 3 state radius this holiday season. Come on over as we'll get you in a holiday frame of mind and we'll see you back here in 2022.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">