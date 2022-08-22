How do our hard-working men and women in police forces across the nation get any sleep? It's almost like they have to be rolling 24/7 just to even have a prayer at keeping on pace with the number of crimes being committed all day, every day, all over the place.

This latest incident was part of a routine traffic stop in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department reports via a social media post that members of the Firearms Investigation Unit seized two loaded ghost guns and trafficking weight in fentanyl last Thursday, August 18th.

According to the SPD, the Firearms Investigation Unit received info about a suspect who was in possession of illegal weapons. The suspect was located by detectives in a vehicle with two other passengers on Murray Hill Avenue in Springfield at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police conducted a routine traffic stop during which one of the passengers was able to get away from the police. He was later identified. The second passenger, Jahiem Sutherland, attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended not far from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Brayan Mejias, was apprehended at the car. Police searched the vehicle and seized just shy of 540 bags of fentanyl, 8 grams of crack cocaine, and two loaded ghost guns. One of the ghost guns was loaded with 16 rounds of ammo, while the other was loaded with 23 rounds.

18-year-old Jahiem Sutherland of Springfield is being charged with a litany of crimes including carrying a loaded firearm without a license(2nd offense), trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, and possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Brayan Mejias, is being charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Nice work, officers! For more on the story, visit the Springfield Police Department's Facebook page here.

