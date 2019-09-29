What is Techstars Startup Weekend?

Great Barrington, MA: Entrepreneurs will gather in Great Barrington, Nov. 1-3 for Techstars Startup Weekend. The 54-hour event will be held at Berkshire Community College’s Great Barrington campus, located in 343 Main Street #1, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Techstars Startup Weekend will begin Friday Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. and end after 9 p.m., Sunday Nov. 3.

Berkshire Startup Weekend is presented by Techstars, in partnership with 1Berkshire, BCC, and Google to focus on developing the Berkshire Economy. Registration costs $45. You can learn more and register, by going here.

Berkshire Startup Weekend brings together designers, developers, marketers, and startup enthusiasts from the Northeast to share ideas, form teams and launch business ventures. Participants select ideas with the most promise and make as much progress as possible over the course of three days. After 54 hours of intense work, teams pitch to a panel of judges from the most innovative and impactful companies in the Berkshires and from Techstars. Business leaders and mentors are on hand to share insights and experience through the entire weekend.

“We are looking for great, disruptive ideas from people who believe that one idea can make a difference. We’re using 1Berkshire’s Berkshire Blueprint 2.0 as a way of focusing on the drivers of our regional economy and recommend that participants review this guide,” says Tim Newman, entrepreneur and member of the event’s organizing team.

“Startup Weekend is a fantastic community event - and one of the pieces to help develop and attract an innovative start-up community in the Berkshires,” commented Jeremy Rawitz, VP, Accelerator Sales at Techstars and long-time Berkshires resident.

About Techstars Startup Weekend

Techstars Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event where attendees learn how to build a company in a weekend. Since 2007, Techstars Startup Weekend has taken place in over 150 countries with more than 200,000 alumni. Participants take their product or business idea to the next level and join in a huge worldwide network of entrepreneurs.

