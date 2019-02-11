What to Do With Your Shaker Mill Certificate? Good News!

As you may or may not already know, the Shaker Mill Tavern Family Smokehouse in West Stockbridge is officially and permanently closed. Jim is now the Pit Master at The Morgan House on Main Street in Lee. So what does this mean if you were a past Morning Challenge winner and you still have a Shaker Mill certificate in your possession? It's actually good news for you because it's not a loss at all.

According to the Shaker Mill Tavern Family Smokehouse Facebook page , all gift certificates from Shaker Mill are now being honored at the Morgan House in Lee. So get to the Morgan House, use your Shaker Mill certificate and enjoy a delicious meal.

(article image taken from the Shaker Mill Tavern Family Smokehouse Facebook page )