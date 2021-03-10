What You Should Know Before Visiting the Cape This Year

As we head into spring and look even further ahead at the summer months, you may be thinking about summer vacation travel plans. This is becoming more of a reality as more people are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations. Of course there are still questions about travel restrictions while keeping in mind that the current situation could be very different come the late spring/ early summer months.

If you're thinking of booking a trip to Cape Cod in the near future, there are some things you may want to know before making a trip to this popular Massachusetts destination. According to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, you'll want to keep the following guidelines in mind as you'll need to practice them when touring and exploring the Cape:

If you are traveling to Cape Cod from within Massachusetts or from Hawaii, you don't need to self-quarantine. So that is a relief. However, if you are a visitor from a state outside of Massachusetts, you must complete a Massachusetts Traveler Form which you can do so by going here.

Get our free mobile app

Even though we're not out of the woods yet, there are plenty of activities you can explore and prepare for when making your journey to the Cape including the following:

Finding and exploring food (including take out and curbside locations

Enjoying virtual experiences that the Cape has to offer

Research which golf courses are open and make a tea time

Find a list of open beaches and safety rules

Explore videos and photos

Plus, you can find more information and learn what Cape Cod has to offer under the current conditions by going here.

So, before you book your trip to the Cape, you'll want to do your do diligence and research what the Cape has to offer so you know what to expect. Here's to a better and brighter summer for 2021.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State