Travel Restriction Questions Remain As Vaccinations Continue

As the weather gets warmer and spring approaches, many have questions surrounding traveling after getting the vaccine.

According to a story reported on by Western Mass News, the Western Mass News Vaccine Authority hotline has received many questions such as, "I’m calling to see about whether someone who’s been traveling needs to do the full 10-day quarantine when they return to Massachusetts if those travelers have had their full vaccine injections?”

According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website, vaccinated individuals are still required to comply with the governor’s travel order.

That order states that anyone traveling back into the state must quarantine for 10 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to arrival.

Under a frequently asked question portion on the state’s website regarding travel, it said:

While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, including quarantining after a possible exposure, covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least six feet away from others.

It appears this web page has not been updated since August, making viewers like Allen question if the answer has changed.

Dr. Megan Gallagher, infectious diseases specialist at Baystate Medical Center, weighed in and told Western Mass News while getting the vaccine helps decrease your chance of becoming infected, there’s still a chance you could get and spread the virus.

Gallagher explained, “It’s still possible. I think it’s not going to be until we get a lot of people vaccinated and that becomes the majority of the population that we can start feeling more comfortable."

Gallagher said as more people get vaccinated, restrictions will continue to be lifted, but in the meantime, we all need to do our part.

It's important to note that individuals who tested positive within 90 days prior to arriving in Massachusetts and successfully completed isolation do not need to quarantine or obtain a negative test when they get here.

