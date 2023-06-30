Where Did The Massachusetts Based 99 Restaurant Get Its Name?

We were looking for some food past 9:00 p.m. last Saturday night in Western Massachusetts and my friend Jackie mentioned the 99.

I haven't had the 99 restaurant since before the pandemic. The 99 in my city is on the other end of town, so it's sort of not on my radar.

The broiled steak tips though, I must say, are amazing. The popcorn to start is pretty cool, too.

I don't drink alcohol anymore, so it was nice to see that they had Sam Adams "Just The Haze" available.

The service and the food were great.

I'm sort of a curious guy and as I was waiting for my food, I was wondering where the name "99" came from.

Was it simple or more complicated?

The answer is surprisingly simple. The first 99 restaurant ever was in Massachusetts at 99 State Street in Boston.

Yup.

Headquartered in Woburn, MA the 99 currently operates over 90 locations and serves about 20 million a year, according to 99restaurants.com.