Hopefully, the COVID-19 pandemic is really actually over now, or at least endemic at this point, right? Restaurants were hard hit these last two years and some even closed for good.

Pittsfield, MA was not spared as a lot of the city's eateries might be gone for good, but maybe not! Just because some of the following restaurants are closed doesn't mean they won't come back to life. Maybe as the same or maybe as something else...

In response to the previous post's Facebook thread, I've decided to list another five once-popular Pittsfield restaurants for you guys to vote on.

WE WANNA KNOW...

WHICH OF THESE 5 PITTSFIELD RESTAURANTS WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE COME BACK TO LIFE? (POLL AT THE END).

1. DEBBIE WONG RESTAURANT (DALTON AVE)

Opening in Pittsfield in December of 1981, Debbie Wong restaurant closed its doors in March of 2012. Debbie Wong was the name of the daughter of the restaurant chain's founder, Thomas Wong of Ware. (Berkshire Eagle).

2. MAZCOT'S SPORTS BAR AND GRILLE (PITTSFIELD/LENOX RD)

Closing in the early days of the pandemic, this popular sports bar promised to reopen as an authentic Italian deli, but it never came to fruition.

3. FLAVOURS OF MALAYSIA (NORTH ST)

Talk about made from scratch... You'd wait a while for the food, but it was WELL worth it, and this place is sorely missed.

4. BONANZA RESTAURANT (ALLENDALE)

Where Tractor Supply/Aldi operates now in Pittsfield once stood Bonanza Restaurant from 1979-2001, and it was wildly successful.

5. DAKOTA STEAKHOUSE

"You gotta try their Sunday brunch" is all I heard when I first moved to Pittsfield, oh and the salad bar as well. Dakota closed in April of 2013, then became DaKoto, then Enso. Now? It's got a fence around it and is rumored to become a marijuana grow site.

