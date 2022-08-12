Whiskey City Returns to South Berkshire This Weekend for a Great Cause

There's one thing that can't be denied and that's the fact that Berkshire County loves Whiskey City, when we hold our Sounds of summer concert series at the Great Barrington VFW, Tuesday nights in July and August, the community is extra excited about Whiskey City night. Whiskey City is always our biggest turnout with 500 plus people in attendance and they start arriving in droves early so they can get a good spot on the lawn.

If You Missed Whiskey City This Year, You Have Another Opportunity to See Them in the Southern Berkshires This Weekend

Coming up this Saturday, Aug. 13, there will be an all-class reunion for Monument Mountain Regional High School (MMRHS) graduates at Bogie's in Great Barrington. There are still some tickets available for the dinner but not many. If you are an alumni class member and you want to attend the dinner, you need to get in touch with co-organizer Jeanne Bachetti by calling (413) 429-1555. Once the tickets are gone, that's it. The cocktail hour for MMRHS alumni members will be at 4 p.m. with the dinner at 5 p.m. As an added attraction, Whiskey City will be playing at this event beginning at 6 p.m. The Whiskey City portion of the evening is open to the public which will be $20 at the door.

You Mentioned This is for a Good Cause. Where Does The Money Go?

According to Jeanne Bachetti, the money raised from ticket sales of the dinner along with the cover charge to see Whiskey City will go to Monument Mountain Regional High School which will be used for either scholarships or the school's memorial fund, it will be the school's choice. The important thing is that the money goes right back into the community. So, if you're up for dancing, singing, and supporting a great cause, Whiskey City will be the band to see this Saturday in Great Barrington.

