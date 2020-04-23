WIC Stays On Mission Through Tough Times

Berkshire County is in the middle of a devastating COVID-19 pandemic, and that is changing the way we go about our daily lives in countless ways. One thing that is not going to change however is the fact that there are still mothers to be and mothers of young children that are in need of nutritious food to feed their families, as well as counseling and referrals to various service programs.

The Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program, or WIC, remains committed to providing families with continued support now and in the days ahead.

According to Michelle Sylvester, the Community Coordinator for the Berkshire North WIC Program, WIC can provide all its services by phone, in order to keep with the social distancing efforts.

WIC offers free nutritious supplemental foods, nutrition counseling, and referrals to other local service programs, as well as breastfeeding support. The services are offered for families of pregnant and post-partum women, and children up to 5 years of age.

Photo Courtesy Berkshire North WIC

You can get more information by calling (413) 447-3495.

If you are pregnant and have a child under the age of 5 and your income has changed due to reduced hours or if you have been laid off, you may be eligible for WIC. Give a call or apply online at Mass.gov/WIC to see if you qualify.

Grandparents and foster parents may apply for children under the age of 5 who are in their care. If you have SNAP or Mass Health Standard, you automatically qualify.