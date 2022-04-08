As a kid I was afraid of dogs. I kind of still am, lol. I've bitten before and that's probably why. As a teenager I had a pretty long paper route, and the houses with the "beware of dog" on them sign I always dreaded.

The illustration above is obviously satire, however, usually when one sees a "beware of dog" sign, they picture a drooling Rottweiler or Pitbull. Of course, this is not always the case, just in the movies.

But, people's fear of dogs is a real thing and these signs are important.

WILL A "BEWARE OF DOG SIGN" PROTECT YOU FROM A LAWSUIT IN MASSACHUSETTS?

The is answer, unfortunately, is no.

In most jurisdictions, whether you have a “Beware of Dog” sign posted or not, you will be liable for any damage to humans or property that your dog causes. In the material that follows, I’ll be talking mainly about dog bites. -simplyfordogs.com

There is a better way, though.

Post a “No Trespassing” sign. In Massachusetts, you will be liable for damage caused by your dog but not if you have warned people against trespassing. -simplyfordogs.com

The last time I was bit, I was jogging with my then six month old son in the stroller when a puppy boxer got loose from a neighbor and he bit my calf drawing some blood!

I certainly was not hurt to badly, but I did have to call the police to make sure the puppy was up to date on his shots.

For those who think just slappin' up a "beware of dog" sign will exempt you of future lawsuits if your dog happens to bite someone, try a "no trespassing" sign instead.