Berkshire Residents Need Your Help to Stay Warm This Winter

Just like we mentioned regarding food insecurities being on the rise in the southern Berkshires, this is also the case for people who are in need of winter clothing. Every year, the need for warm winter clothing rises. Berkshire County residents are quite aware of just how frigid it can be during the winter months. The last thing anybody in the Berkshires wants to worry about during the cold months is not having enough warm winter clothing. Sadly, this is a worry among many local community members.

There is a Way You Can Help to Make Sure Southern Berkshire Families Have Enough Winter Clothing This Winter.

The annual southern Berkshire Winter Outerwear Drive is taking place right now. The goal of the drive is to collect 1,000 coats as they are accepting outerwear donations including gently used winter hats, coats, gloves, and boots in various collection boxes at locations in the southern Berkshires including Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Muddy Brook, Mt. Everett, West Stockbridge Congregational Church, Berkshire Food Co-Op, Aubuchon in Great Barrington and Christ Trinity Church in Sheffield.

When making a donation, make sure that the clothing is in full working condition meaning there are no stains, no rips, no holes, buttons work and zippers work.

When Does the Distribution of the Winter Clothing Take Place and Where?

Distribution of the winter clothing will take place at Berkshire South Regional Community, 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington on Saturday (Nov. 12) from 9 am - 3 pm and Sunday (Nov. 13) from 9 am until 12 noon. You can come right into the center this weekend during those hours and choose the clothing that you need for winter no questions asked.

Berkshire South is looking for volunteers for the distribution event. If you are interested in volunteering email volunteer@berkshiresouth.org and you'll be connected with the right people to do so. Let's keep our neighbors warm this winter.

