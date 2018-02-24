Winter Weather Advisory Takes Effect Sunday

Another winter weather advisory can lead to some possible power outages due to some icy conditions on the way. Here are the advisory details from the National Weather Service

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations of up to one half inch, and ice accumulations of

up to one quarter inch are expected.

* WHERE...northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and the

Mohawk Valley, eastern Catskills and Taconics of eastern New York.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel will be difficult. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Any cancellations, postponements etc will be posted here on our website.