November came in like a lamb and looks to go out like a lion. I mean, we'll see how the month rounds out, but snow is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The Berkshires Forecast

Tuesday night: Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Wednesday: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Pittsfield Sand and Salt Pile Locations For Residents

The Department of Public Services (DPS) announces that sand piles are available at three locations around the city for residential use.

These include the following sites:

• Highway Department front parking lot, 232 West Housatonic St.

• Engine 5 Fire Station, 54 Pecks Road.

• 37 Elm Street (intersection of Deming and Elm streets).

Sand will be available for pickup by Pittsfield residents for their own personal use throughout the winter season.

Residents are requested to limit their pickups to 50 pounds (one 5-gallon pail) per visit.

Users of these piles are requested to report suspected abuse (loading of pickup trucks, etc.) to the DPS Highway Division office at 499-9314.