One of the Best Woodwork Shows in New England is Coming Soon in Massachusetts

While the end of August through the month of September is fair season throughout Massachusetts and neighboring states, another big event is coming up this weekend in Western Massachusetts that will bring people together from various states, towns, and cities.

The Berkshire Woodworkers Guild Fine Woodwork Show and Silent Auction is set to take place this Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 2 and 3) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge. Throughout the weekend, guild members will demonstrate various woodworking techniques, including woodturning, longbow construction, marquetry, joinery, and hand-cut dovetails. The Berkshire Woodworkers Guild is always accepting new members as all skill levels are invited to join. During the show, the Guild will announce the aspiring woodworkers who are the 2023 recipients of scholarship monies totaling $16,000. The silent auction will also be taking place will fund next year's scholarships.

The Importance of the Silent Auction at the Berkshire Woodworkers Fine Woodwork Show

The silent auction is a big attraction at this year's woodwork show as not only will people be able to bid on some great items from local and regional businesses but more importantly 100% of the proceeds from the silent auction go to the guild's scholarship fund. Over the years the guild's scholarship recipients have attended some of the best woodworking and wooden boat-building schools in the country including North Bennet Street School in Boston, the Furniture Institute of Massachusetts in Beverly, the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockport, Maine, the Krenov School in Fort Bragg, California, the Apprenticeship in Rockport, Maine and the International Yacht Restoration School in Newport, Rhode Island. According to guild member Kristen Kanter, to date, the guild has awarded $64,000 in scholarships to 38 recipients with $58,500 awarded in the last five years.

Will There Be Food at the Berkshire Woodworkers Fine Woodwork Show?

Absolutely. As a matter of fact, Sean Stanton from North Plain Farm in Great Barrington will be onsite Saturday and Sunday offering farm-raised pork sausages and beef hot dogs, In addition, Pleasant & Main from Housatonic will be onsite both days as well with coffee, baked treats and savory breakfast crepes. Admission to the show is $5.00 for the public and $3.00 for Berkshire Botanical Garden members. You can all of the details on the upcoming woodwork show including exhibitors, demonstration schedule, silent auction, and more by going here.

