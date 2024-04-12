The Worst Store-Bought Hot Dog Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

Baseball season is well underway and Massachusetts folks are making their way to Fenway Park in Boston to root for the Red Sox. In addition to cheering for their home team, Red Sox fans love the feel of the park, and the taste of beer, Cracker Jacks, and peanuts. Let's not forget about the smell of popcorn and hot dogs in the air. A ballpark experience is one that can't be replicated.

Get our free mobile app

Baseball season also means warmer weather is here and people throughout Massachusetts are getting their grills fired up this spring and summer for backyard cookouts. Earlier we mentioned the smell of hot dogs while at a Red Sox game, well you may want to know that there is one hot dog brand that you may want to avoid when it comes to grilling season as it is very unhealthy.

Which Hot Dog Brand Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

According to Eat This, Not That! The Ball Park Prime Uncured Beef Franks are the #1 worst store-bought hot dog brand you should avoid due to the fact that they are one of the unhealthiest brands on the market. Below is an excerpt from the website regarding the Ball Park Franks:

Each hot dog has 710 milligrams of sodium, which is 35% of the daily recommended amount of 2,000-milligram daily. They're also high in saturated fat, which can raise LDL cholesterol levels. Each hot dog has 9 grams of saturated fat. If you eat two (like many people do when eating hot dogs), that's 18 grams of saturated fat, or 138% of the recommended amount per the American Heart Association.

In addition, one of the Ball Park Franks contains 230 calories. Those calories will add up fast if you eat more than one at your next cookout.

These Unhealthy Dogs are Not Hard to Find in Massachusetts

You can find the Ball Park Franks in grocery stores throughout Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield...you name it they're there. While the ballpark may be a fun place for Red Sox fans the Ball Park Franks are not so fun on your waistline and overall health.

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett