20 Neighborhoods & Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

But, just like anywhere, Massachusetts has its downfalls as well.

Recently NewsHub360 ranked the worst places to live in each state and we took a look at their Massachusetts list. While we might not agree with their rankings, the news outlet examined crime rates, employment opportunities, public education, property values, and affordable housing to determine the overall quality of life.

#3 Fitchburg, Massachusetts

via City of Fitchburg via City of Fitchburg loading...

NewsHub360 sites Fitchburgs low property value, high unemployment rate and crime rate as contributing factors to its low quality of life.

#2 North Adams, Massachusetts

Andre Noble Facebook Andre Noble Facebook loading...

NewsHub360 cites the city's low employment opportunities and low property value and small population as contributing factors to the city's low quality of life ranking.

#1 Springfield, Massachusetts

via Springfield City Hall via Springfield City Hall loading...

NewsHub360 sites the second lowest property value in the state, with low median household income, low property values, and high crime rates as contributing factors the area's poor quality of life.

The rest of the top twenty can be seen below:

4. Memorial Square

5. South End

6. Pine Point

7. McKnight, Springfield

8. Maple High-Six Corners

9. Old Hill

10. Chelsea

11. Fall River

12. Lawrence

13. Lynn

14. Boston

15. Pittsfield

16. New Bedford

17. Holyoke

18. West Springfield

19. Brockton

20. Worcester