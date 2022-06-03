Here is a unique way to kick off the first day of summer: Dine with "the dearly departed" and then you can embark in a paranormal investigation with a well known New England couple that has tallied about four decades of experience in this realm all across our vicinity and guess what: You are cordially invited to the next eerie get-together.

Thomas D' Agostino and Arlene Nicholson will host this historic evening of ghost hunting as Berkshire residents and those all across the Bay State and beyond will participate in a hands-on investigation and they will even provide the necessary tools to make this an experience that will stay with you forever and ever!

"Dining With The Dead" takes place on Tuesday, June 21st at the Publick House Historic Inn located on Main Street in neighboring Sturbridge, Massachusetts (about 90 minutes east of the Great Barrington area). The event starts at 5:30 pm as your hosts will give a brief presentation on what you can expect before taking this paranormal journey followed by a buffet dinner before you actually begin exploring the domain from top to bottom. Bring some sturdy walking shoes as there are NO elevators in this designated property. Word of warning: Be prepared: Some surprises are in store if you plan to enter "Room # 40"

If you dare, a visit to the nearby graveyard is also on the agenda as your flash light should be well equipped with a strong battery as some surprises can be unveiled in that part of the journey. Afterwards, a discussion will take place regarding your once in a lifetime evening.

If you need more details on this and other future events, log on to this web site by going here. Learn more about your tour guides and their daily missions in life by logging on to Tom's web site. You can also get information on an overnight stay at this property, but proceed with caution. Call 1-508-347-3313 to arrange your accommodations.

As an added incentive, Door prizes will also be awarded throughout the evening, so don't forget to submit those entries in advance while you are at The Publick House and I leave you with 2 words: "GOOD LUCK!"

(photo of Tom D'Agostino and Arlene Nicholson courtesy of Tom's web site)