MA Residents: Beware If You Enter These Horrific Houses!

Everyone knows The Bay State has a rich history but did you also know Massachusetts harbors some deep and dark secrets that lurk within the forgotten walls of abandoned asylums. Echoes of the past are intertwined with mystery, madness and despair. Are you ready to embark on a chilling journey as we explore the top 5 sinister abandoned asylums statewide as madness indeed lingers. Some of the best paranormal experts are in agreement these places are truly "hair raising" upon entry:

Gothic architecture epitomizes the eerie nature of Danvers State Hospital, which is located near Gloucester and Revere as this facility was built back in 1878 and served as a site of revolutionary mental health treatments, which soon fell into disrepair and tales of abuse were rampant in nature. Their winding hallways are currently filled with an unsettling silence, as trapped patients are haunting the facility. Proceed, if you dare!

Metropolitan State Hospital extended across parts of Waltham, Lexington, and Belmont, Massachusetts. This facility was in operation for over six decades. Statistics show this institution was once home to over 2,000 patients from 1930 to 1992. Reports indicate patient maltreatment and unexplained disappearances at this secluded campus that was overrun with nature. Paranormal enthusiasts uncovered a grim past that emanates whispers through areas of rotting wood and peeling paint. Truly scary, if you ask me!

Just past the Connecticut border, Taunton State Hospital has a history filled with dark secrets. Since it's opening in 1854, this eerie place was the subject of rumors regarding inhumane treatments and sinister staff activities. It's empty corridors and shattered windows continue to remain as a testament towards the horror that once existed here, leaving visitors with a "spine-chilling" sensation.

Northampton State Hospital is located east of Pittsfield. It's majestic facade masks a troubling history. There were reports of overcrowding, neglect, and questionable medical practices as this building still stands as a grim reminder of a scary past, casting long shadows that seem to hold anguished cries of those who suffered within. The curiosity factor draws paranormal activity as Berkshire residents have reportedly explored the facility and they were lucky to report about their experiences.

Finally, in Worcester county, Westborough State Hospital served as a beacon of progressive mental healthcare but later became synonymous with decay and despair. They first opened back in 1884, however the decrepit campus has been overtaken by the elements with echoes of unfulfilled healing promises and those who explore the run down property can feel an unnerving silence of abandonment. The silence proves to be the scariest component when entering this building,. You have been warned!

This sounds like a call for our favorite UFO couple, Arno and Kathy Pinsonnault to make an excursion to these Bay State houses where terror seems to live on even in this "so-called 21st century". And knowing them, they will do so!

