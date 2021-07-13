By now it's a difficult task not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You really have to go out of your way to dodge a vaccination but some folks in Berkshire County have yet to be vaccinated.

The staff at Community Health Programs (CHP), is putting in their best effort to get as many Berkshire County residents vaccinated as possible, as not only are they making it convenient but they are offering some hefty incentives for you to pull up your sleeve and get the shot.

Coming up this evening at Sounds of Summer at the Great Barrington VFW from 6-8pm, CHP's mobile health unit will be present and the staff will be administrating COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who hasn't had one. Other than remaining healthy and preventing COVID-19 from entering your body, tonight's incentive for receiving the vaccine includes CHP giving out Big Y gift cards, as well as entering people to win Six Flags passes. You will be entered/receive the gift card when you get vaccinated tonight.

Get our free mobile app

Again, this is all part of getting as many Berkshire County residents vaccinated as possible. Even though many residents throughout the Berkshires have been fully vaccinated, we still have some work to do as the following Berkshire County towns have some of the lowest vaccine rates in the entire state of Massachusetts:

Florida

New Marlborough

Egremont

Lanesborough

Sandisfield

Otis

So, while you're at Sounds of Summer this evening, feel free to roll up your sleeve, receive a Big Y gift card and get in the running to to win Six Flags passes. Stay healthy and we'll see you this evening at Sounds of Summer.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.