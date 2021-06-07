If you love exploring and observing animals in nature, we're in one of the perfect times of year for this activity. Many members of local Facebook groups have been sharing a variety of photos and videos of animals in their natural habitats across Berkshire County and beyond. We've shared some of those posts and videos including bears, ticks, racoons and more.

I came across the video below in The Berkshires Facebook group. A member captured video of this huge snapping turtle in Cheshire Lake. I just had to share it with you Check it out.

This big boy could join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for sure...lol.

Let's see what some of the group member reactions and comments were.

- Wow! That's awesome! Thanx for sharing

- I'm going to go out on a limb and say this is a male snapper. We usually only see females when they emerge from the waters in June to lay eggs. The males are rarely seen by the public and surprisingly massive.

- Thanks for sharing!

- Holy smokes!

- Wow!!! that was awesome!

- Wow!

- Dad said they were everywhere in his youth along the tracks. Big as street access covers!!!

- They’re in the Bowl.

- Love them ! So precious battle tested and rogue ! ❤️

- And I thought they were vegan

- I guess not!

- Wow that's crazy

- They are fascinating to watch from a distance. I know from personal observation that they're quick, they don't back down AND can actually launch all four feet off the ground when my dog foolishly kept barking at it!!!

- I was above it on a bridge

- A perfect vantage for safe viewing.

- FYI toes wiggling are a lot like fish swimming

- That's pretty cool! What a great video!!!

- Turtle sushi

- Wow!!

- Used to get monsters around the sewer beds when I worked there.

- Wow!

- Thanks for sharing this!

- This turtle sure does eat good!

- Saw a biggy crossing the road out by the Pittsfield airport dropping dad off at dialysis went back to take pic it was gone

- The one in the Chief Konkapot stream that runs through my yard is huge.

- Great photo

- "If I only had thumbs...!"

