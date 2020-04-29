WSBS Daily Deal for Apr. 29
As you know with everything going on, WSBS never had our Great Radio Auction in March! Well, we’re going to be offering special deals for you to take advantage of – first come, first served! If you hear an item you’re interested in, just call (413) 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item!
Today’s (Wednesday, Apr. 29) Daily Deal is:
A $50.00 gift certificate to Firefly Gastro Pub in Lenox for just $27! Laura Shack misses everybody and can’t wait to open Firefly again! Once she does, you can enjoy $50.00 worth of delicious food from Firefly’s great menu! $27 gets you $50 now at Firefly Gastro Pub to Eat. Drink. Laugh. Lounge.
Call 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item! First Come First Served – call or email WSBS now!