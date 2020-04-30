WSBS Daily Deal for Apr. 30
As you know with everything going on, WSBS never had our Great Radio Auction in March! Well, we’re going to be offering special deals for you to take advantage of – first come, first served! If you hear an item you’re interested in, just call (413) 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item!
Today’s (Thursday, April 30) "Daily Deal" is:
A $25.00 gift certificate to the Misty Moonlight Diner, 565 Dalton Avenue Pittsfield for just $17! Enjoy any item on the menu, any hour, any day! Have a burger for breakfast, or eggs for dinner! Opening again soon, the Misty Moonlight Diner! $17 gets you $25 at the Misty Moonlight Diner!
Call 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item! First Come First Served – call or email WSBS now!