You Can Attend A Training Session On Bystander Intervention

Spee Braun and Shirley Edgarton will offer a training session in Bystander Intervention as this informative get-together will teach participants how to safely intervene in public acts of harassment and how to respond effectively in this matter. This free event will take place on Saturday, October 19th at The Old Chatham Quaker Meeting House located at county route 13 in neighboring Columbia county.

Ms. Braun is involved with Save The Children and other humanitarian organizations that improves peoples lives worldwide as her Quaker upbringing provides her with a commitment to peace and social justice endeavors. The East Chatham, New York resident received her training from The American Friends Service Committee as she strives for Spirit-focused lives featuring simplicity, joy and sustainability.

Ms. Edgarton has brought knowledge of this sensitive issue regarding "cultural competence" to area school systems, city government and communities. She recently embarked on a trip to South Africa with local mentors to volunteer at an orphanage as part of The Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program.

The lecture begins at 7 pm. A pot luck supper will be served an hour prior to this presentation. Refreshments will be also be served. For more information, you can log on here.