A Lecture On The Middle East Will Take Place this Sunday

The Jewish Federation of The Berkshires presents a free lecture featuring Dr. Kenneth M. Pollack, a resident scholar of the American Enterprise Institute who is currently working on political and military affairs in the Middle East which includes Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and neighboring Gulf countries.

The program will take place on Sunday, November 10th at Shakespeare and Company's Elaine Bernstein Theatre located at Kemble Street in Lenox, Massachusetts. The public is welcome to attend this informative discussion which begins at 2 pm.

Dr. Kenneth Pollack was a Persian Gulf military analyst for the CIA as he was responsible for classified postmortem regarding Iraqi strategy and military operations during this military conflict. He is also the author of 10 books and his most recent novel "Armies Of Sand: The Past, Present and Future of Arab Military Effectiveness" was published last year.

He was also in a public policy think-tank in our Nation's Capital and had a major affiliation with The Brookings Institution as he also was a senior fellow at The Saban center for Middle East policy where he also served as the center's director of research and did two tours of duty at The National Security Council and held the position of a senior research Professor at The National Defense University's security studies.

Foe more information on this lecture and future events, log on to The Jewish Federation of The Berkshires web site by going here

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Jewish Federation Of The Berkshires for on-air an on-line usage)