Susie Kaufman will be reading from her essay collection entitled "Twilight Time" (Aging In Amazement) as she will share her reflections on memory, aging and mortality. A free lecture will take place on Monday, February 24th at Knesset Israel, located at 16 Colt Road in Pittsfield. The forum begins at 10:45 am and is presented by The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.

Susie is a retired Hospice chaplain and spiritual director as her latest work invites readers to accompany her on a journey of inquiry which begins from her childhood in New York back in the 1950's and fast forwards to an unknowable final frontier as a crowded canvas of the past gives way to an uncharted future.

Other writing accomplishments can be found in a journal entitled "Presence", various editions of Lilith and America magazines and a anthology series entitled "Writing Fire". She also writes a blog "seventy something" and you can find her latest editions by going here.

After Susie's lecture, you are invited to par take in a kosher lunch which begins at 12 noon. Advance reservations are required by calling (413) 442-2200 before 9 am Monday. A suggested $2 donation for adults over 60 years of age will be collected and all others will be admitted for $7.

For more information on future events you can log on to The Jewish Federation of The Berkshires web site.

