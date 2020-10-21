You Can Take Part In the 2020 Berkshire Earth Expo

The Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts is teaming up with Living The Change Berkshires for a two week virtual event which begins on November 1st and continues until November 14th. This forum will serve as a meeting place to learn about climate, energy and conservation related topics. The 5th annual event is an on-line presentation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation rewards mini-grants to participating students after they complete various projects. A series of podcasts are displayed courtesy of webinars, workshops and poetry readings that exhibit a wide variety of exhibits and interactive programs on the Berkshire Museum's web site.

The goal is to channel inspiration and concern in presenting measurable actions for the planet Earth and local communities as participants will learn about many actions that are available via a profile that will be created and individual pledges play a role in showing viewers a collective impact that benefits local communities.

Up to date information on various projects will be posted on The Living The Change Berkshires web site and on their Facebook page.

Here is a,list of on-line events that will be presented during the first half of November:

Sunday, November 1st, 6:30 pm: "An Environment For All People"

Sunday, November 8th, 4 pm: "En-Roads Climate Solution Workshop"

Monday, November 9th, 8 pm: "Rising Tides In A World Of Fire"

Tuesday, November 10th, 6 pm: "Shave The Peak"

Wednesday, November 11th (Veteran's Day) 6 pm: "Energy Efficiency In Your Home and Business"

You can also get more details on these upcoming presentations by calling (413) 329-3524 or e-mail:uli@livingthechangeberkshires.com

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire Museum for on-air and on-line usage)