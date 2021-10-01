We Have An Exclusive Look At Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

On Monday evening, The Town of Great Barrington will present their Select Board Regular Meeting at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down, as a safety precaution, participants can follow the latest developments on-line. For more information, you can log on to the town's web site by going here

You cam participate in this special session by accessing this Zoom link.

WEBINAR ID: 885 0248 3819 PASSCODE: 447755

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm followed by the approval of minutes and some important announcements and statements from the presiding Select Board.

The Town Manager's Report features updates from the Housatonic Water Works and Trust policy Committee.

LICENSES, PERMITS AND PERMISSIONS:

Rotary Club of Great Barrington member Mark DeCelle has applied for a temporary one day Sunday entertainment license to conduct Truck Day festivities located at 380 State Road in Great Barrington which will take place on Sunday, October 17th between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm.

National Grid's Steven Hayward has applied for a pair of pole petitions for the installation of utility poles south of the intersection of route 7 and Brookside Road plus an additional unit would be located on South Main Street within the centerline to provide electric and utility service to the aforementioned areas in Great Barrington.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Roger Crozier from Butternut on route 23 (State Road) is requesting an all new alcoholic restaurant license while Jeffrey Murdock is asking for a change of manager in obtaining this document at the Great Barrington ski resort.

David Bruno from Depart Wine, located at 28 Railroad Street is also asking for a change of manager in obtaining a similar item for the town's wine and malt retail package store as the document would be forwarded by Ariel Spugen Bildner.

PREVIOUS BUSINESS AGENDA:

Dan Bailly will provide excerpts from a recent report submitted by The Housatonic Improvement Committee.

NEW BUSINESS:

An exact day and time for Trick-Or-Treating on Halloween (October 31st), a recap of last year's reprecincting in the Town of Great Barrington, updates on the cultural district throughout downtown Great Barrington and Esquire Susan M. Smith representing Majestic Oak Estates LLC is looking for approval to amend the declaration of restrictions and covenants regarding a driveway that serves the areas of majestic Estates located off of Van Duesenville Road.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to discuss various topics in advance that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will also include Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 25th, 2021. Town Hall will be closed on Monday, October 11th.

(Some information was obtained by WSBS via a syllabus outlining highlights of this Monday's meeting for on-air and on-line usage)

