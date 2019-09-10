Your Chance To Embark In A New Career

The Berkshires Non-Profit Center is hosting a workshop and networking session that is geared towards women that are looking to make a career change or find a new role in the community's non-profit sector. This event will take place on Tuesday, September 17th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at The Hilton Garden Inn located on South Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

This is a terrific opportunity for those who are seeking an experience that provides both professional development and personal satisfaction with hands-on leadership involvement, skill building and growth of personal networking.

Some of the topics that will be addressed in this meeting include typical board structure, a board member's responsibilities and the determination of finding the right organizational match by researching board job description and by-laws, current member compositions and meeting attendance expectations as leaders will be trained to strengthen their board recruitment and on-boarding practices.

Stephanie Lawrence will serve as the meeting's instructor who serves as a non-profit sector career re-entry advisor and philanthropic sector consultant. She is also the founder and principal of the organization "Cause After A Pause" whose main purpose is to provide advising services and strategies for those who plan to re-launch after a career pause as participants plan to pivot into the non-profit sector.

You can register for this session and other workshops on line by going here OR call (413) 645-3151.

