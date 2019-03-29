You’re Invited to Open School Day

Great Barrington—Great Barrington Rudolf Steiner School welcomes families to a unique visiting day for children and grownups on Saturday, Mar. 30, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, starting in the Steiner School elementary building, 35 West Plain Road, Great Barrington, MA. Free.

During the first part of the morning, visitors will learn more about the Steiner School and its role in nurturing healthy families and community, have the opportunity to take a walk through the grades and early childhood classrooms to meet current families, view student work, visit art studios, and play in biodynamic gardens and the “big backyard.” Families will discover first-hand the depth and richness of the Steiner Waldorf curriculum, including academic, social and artistic aspects of the school’s programs for children from birth through middle school.

To reserve a spot for Family Open School, register by going here

During the second part of the morning, interested parents are welcome to “Meet the First Grade Teachers,” with first grade teacher Anna Taiga and subject teachers in music, language, movement and handwork. The group meeting will take place in the first grade classroom, Saturday, March 30 at 11:30am, immediately following the Steiner Family Open School, on the school campus located at 35 West Plain Road, Great Barrington. Families can register for free childcare for the first grade meeting (11:30a-12:30a) by contacting Admissions Director Robyn Coe at admissions@gbrss.org or 413-528-4015. All current and prospective parents and interested community members are invited to meet Ms. Taiga and learn more about her vision for the class.

The Steiner School is actively accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year. Students are ready for Steiner’s first grade in Fall 2019 if they turn 6 by June 1. Great Barrington Rudolf Steiner School’s Waldorf curriculum integrates academic excellence with movement, music, outdoor learning and the arts, and has been preparing students to achieve their full potential since 1971, earning Steiner “Best School in the Berkshires” accolades for six consecutive years. One of over 1,000 international Waldorf schools, part of the fastest-growing independent school movement in the world, the Steiner School offers year-round admissions and an innovative sliding scale tuition model based on income.

