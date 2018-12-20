In game one of a Wednesday night, Housy Hoops junior division double header, Amerigas held on to win a defensive struggle over Tom's Toys 28-25. Griffin Tuponce scored seven points and forced a key turnover late in the game to help Amerigas seal the win. Gus Luf added two points and a strong showing on the boards. Dylan Netzer scored six points, and Bodhi Cohen added five for Tom's Toys in the loss.

In the second game, Aberdale's outscored Carlson’s Wood Floors 17 to 12 in the fourth quarter and held of for a 30-23 victory. Phineas Wheeler of Aberdale's scored eight points, Jaesan Koloski chipped in seven and Brennan Peyre added six in the victory. Dominic Calautti of Carlson’s Wood Floors was the games leading scorer with 17 points while Tyler Campbell and Mabel Cooney both had solid performances.