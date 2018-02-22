You’d be forgiven not to remember that Netflix confirmed a Lost in Space reboot series way back in 2016 , but the danger to Will Robinson is finally real. The Jupiter 2 launches anew in our first teaser for the revamped sci-fi classic, which has already charted an April premiere.

Now booked for an April 13 premiere, the new Lost in Space dropped an inspirational first teaser featuring the new Robinson family marching toward their wayward destiny against the backdrop of human history. Of course, Lost in Space just wouldn’t be Lost in Space without a hint of the new Robot delivering that famous “Danger, Will Robinson!” line, and you can also get a sense of the new series with first photos and a synopsis below:

Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception. The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game. And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) is a highly-skilled, blue collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.

The series stars Bones alum Ignacio Serricchio as Major Don West , along with Parker Posey as a gender-flipped version of Doctor Smith , House of Cards vet Molly Parker as Dr. Maureen Robinson , Black Sails star Toby Stephens as Professor John Robinson , and Falling Skies star Taylor Russell as their eldest daughter Judy . Mina Sundwall will play Penny Robinson, with Sense8 star Max Jenkins as young Will Robinson.

Netflix previously set a 10-episode order for the series under Prison Break alum Zack Estrin, as written by Dracula Untold team Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, and produced and directed by Neil Marshall . The original 1960s series saw 1997 future family the Robinsons heading into space for a five-year mission, before the evil Dr. Smith sabotaged their efforts and sent the family off-course. The original series aired on CBS for a total of 83 episodes over 3 seasons.

We won’t have to wait much longer for the new Lost in Space , but does the first look inspire hope?