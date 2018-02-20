We’re still reeling from word that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss will helm a new series of Star Wars movies , as the HBO showrunners have been known to tackle troubling subject matter not exactly well-suited for rollicking adventure. We’ve picked five episodes that prove the pair should probably stay far, far away from any other galaxy.

For this exercise we’ve chosen to look at Game of Thrones episodes the pair directly wrote (before you ask, the infamous “Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken” was Bryan Cogman’s), seeing as the Star Wars announcement similarly describes them writing and producing the new films. Should we expect space-incest? Space-castration? Knowing nothing about space, Jon Sky? The possibilities are endless, but – as we’ve outlined before – not all great.

Think we’re wrong? Check out five Game of Thrones episodes that prove Benioff and Weiss the perfect writer-producers to introduce a new generation of Star Wars .