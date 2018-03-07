Trump Blames Low Oscars Ratings on Lack of ‘Stars’

While the Oscars are always touted as Hollywood’s biggest night, this year’s broadcast on Sunday had some shockingly low viewership numbers. The total amount of people who tuned in this year number just 26.5 million — down 19% from last year’s ceremony — a number The Hollywood Reporter called “easily the least-watched Oscars in history.” Our President, never one to miss an opportunity to blast the liberal swamp of Hollywood, crowed on Twitter Tuesday morning that no one watches the Oscars because “we don’t have Stars anymore.”

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” Donald Trump tweeted. “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

Sunday night’s Academy Awards were, in a word, uneventful. It was a fine ceremony, with solid hosting work from returnee Jimmy Kimmel and a few standout moments like Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph walking out onstage carrying their heels, but nothing compared to last year’s last-minute Best Picture mix-up. #MeToo, Time’s Up, and gun control all made their subtle appearances in the form of pins and vague references in acceptance speeches, but there was nothing that really made it a must-watch that you couldn’t find a video of on YouTube the morning after.

The Golden Globe Awards, the Grammys, and the Super Bowl were all down in viewership numbers from 2017. Maybe everyone’s just getting bored with big, lengthy telecasts.