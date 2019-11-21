100 Cats for Christmas Initiative Receives Support

For the 7th year, Berkshire Humane Society (BHS) has received a grant from Massachusetts Animal Coalition’s license plate program, which will support BHS’s 100 Cats for Christmas initiative during the month of December. 100 Cats for Christmas is the shelter’s largest and most successful low-cost spay/neuter effort for kittens and cats in the Berkshires and surrounding areas. Without the support of the license plate program, this invaluable service would not be possible.

“Money is tight for a lot of people. We want to help the people in our community just as much as we want to help pets,” said John Perreault, Executive Director for BHS. “We value our partnership with Massachusetts Animal Coalition – that grant allows us to work with local vets to provide this service. Spaying and neutering your pet benefits its health and wellbeing, and it prevents accidental litters and strays, helping control overpopulation and disease. We see this program as a very valuable part of our mission here at Berkshire Humane Society.”

In the last six years, 100 Cats for Christmas has exceeded its goal of spaying and neutering 100 cats.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. To participate, residents of Berkshire County must call Berkshire Humane Society at (413) 447-7878 x.124 or visit the main shelter at 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield for qualification requirements and registration locations. Participants must complete a registration form and pay a non-refundable $25 fee in person to cover the surgery and a rabies vaccination.

Appointments will be scheduled during the month of December. All cats and kittens will be dropped off at predesignated locations to be announced. BHS staff and volunteers will transport the felines to participating veterinarians, and will return them for owner pick-up in the afternoon. All cats must be in secure carriers with proper identification including the owner’s and cat’s name.

This year’s participating veterinarians include: Allen Heights Veterinary Hospital, Greylock Animal Hospital, North County Veterinary Hospital, Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital, Lenox Cat Hospital, South Street Veterinary Services, Valley Veterinary Services and Hilltowns Veterinary Clinic.

To help support low-cost spaying and neutering throughout Massachusetts, BHS encourages all community members to buy an "I'm Animal Friendly" license plate. The tax-deductible plates are available at local Registries of Motor Vehicles or by going here.

For more information about 100 Cats for Christmas, contact the feline department at (413) 447-7878, x. 124.

(press release sent to WSBS from The Berkshire Humane Society for online and on-air use)