1000 National Guard Members Available for Election Day Trouble

We have already seen the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office announce that it is working in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office, local law enforcement, and local elections officials to ensure a safe and orderly election day. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said on Friday that she has assigned a lead prosecutor to work jointly with the Attorney General’s Election Protection Task Force up to and through Election Day and to field reports of voter intimidation, interference, or disorderly conduct at the polls.

Now, according to a media release from the Office of Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts public safety officials outlined preparations Monday to ensure that the Commonwealth is positioned to maintain public safety following Tuesday’s election. The Baker-Polito Administration, law enforcement, and other agencies are collaborating to ensure sufficient personnel are available to protect public safety and the rights of all residents in the event of large-scale gatherings following the election.

Governor Baker signed an order that will make up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard available in the event their assistance is requested by local officials to maintain public safety or protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights during large scale events. Similar orders in recent months have not required any Guard operations.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security continues to coordinate with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure public safety personnel can be responsive to situations such as large-scale demonstrations... There is no indication of any public safety risk in Massachusetts. Just as the Administration does for all major events, we have made additional resources available should local leaders request them. ~ EOPSS Secretary Thomas Turco

No credible threats at election polls in Massachusetts…

At this time, we are aware of no specific or credible threats to election sites in Massachusetts... We continue to monitor all available intelligence and will maintain an enhanced operational posture for Election Day and beyond, and will be prepared to assist in any situations that arise in order to protect public safety and the rights of all our citizens. ~ Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason

Colonel Mason said State Police will be operating with increased staffing levels on and following Election Day, both to ensure safety on state roadways and property and to assist local police departments that request assistance in their communities. Additionally, the State Police Watch Center and Division of Homeland Security and Preparedness will continue to monitor any developing incidents and intelligence for situational awareness and to maximize potential response capabilities.