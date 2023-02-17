12 Of The 500 Best Places To Work Are In Massachusetts Incl. #1!

Here's some pretty awesome(and surprising) news if you're looking to change careers or you're fresh out of school and you're just entering the workforce. Especially if you don't want to leave the Bay State but don't mind a little traveling to find that perfect job or career you'll end up falling in love with.

Every year the business magazine Forbes partners with market research firm Statista to put out an annual list of the 500 Best Large Employers in the U.S. And for 2023's list, twelve Massachusetts companies appear in the top 500 list including Number #1!

Even Western Massachusetts is represented on the top 500 rankings list. Again, if you don't mind traveling, you may want to apply at one or more of these companies located within the Commonwealth. You may find your next dream job!

Here are the twelve Massachusetts companies that landed on the "America's Best Large Employers 2023" list from the bottom up, plus where they ranked in parentheses:

MassMutual(#415). That's right! The insurance company located right here in Western Massachusetts(Springfield) made the lower regions of the top 500 but made the list nonetheless.

New Balance(#357) Headquartered in Boston, New Balance is one of the global leaders in sports equipment, footwear, and apparel.

Talbots(#329), based in Hingham, Massachusetts, is a worldwide leader in clothing, shoes, and sports equipment targeted mostly to women.

Liberty Mutual Insurance(#327) in Boston.

General Electric(#251) is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Boston.

Harvard University(#233) in beautiful Cambridge.

Boston Scientific(#160), based in Marlborough, is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer in the field of health care equipment and services.

Thermo Fisher Scientific(#157), based in Waltham, is one of the global leaders in drugs and biotechnology.

Raytheon Technologies(#106), also based in Waltham, is a worldwide leader in aerospace and defense.

Mass General Brigham(#94) is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Now we're in the top 10. Fidelity Investments(#7) is a leader in banking and financial services and they are based in Boston. And the Number #1 Best Large Employer in America is...

Massachusetts Institute of Technology(#1) is a leading global research institute located in Cambridge. Pretty cool, right? Some of the best companies in America to work for and so many in Massachusetts.

You really should check out the full list. It's pretty informative. If you have a moment, visit the Forbes website here.

