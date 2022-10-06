Fall is in full force and Massachusetts residents are enjoying all the wonderful things the Bay State offers in the autumn months.

This means stunning views of fall foliage, apple and pumpkin picking (eh hem, apple cider donut and pumpkin pie eating) sweater weather, and hayrides. With its warm days and cool nights, autumn is truly the best time of the year to live in the Berkshires. Besides the hot mulled cider, pumpkin beer is a favorite seasonal beverage not just in Massachusetts, but throughout the country.

According to goodbeerhunting.com, the craft beer explosion the U.S. has seen over the past two decades is driven in part by special release seasonal sales. The beer site says that seasonal beer sales (summers, winters, Octoberfests, pumpkin, etc) account for 15 - 25% of the $15 billion industry. Pumpkin beer sales exploded in the mid-2010s peaking in 2015 at an estimated $1.5 billion in sales.

Massachusetts is home to over 130 microbreweries according to mass.gov. Those breweries complement the 600 others that call the rest of New England home. As we're so proud to be Massholes, we put together a list of 15 of our favorite pumpkin beers brewed in Massachusetts.