BOO-Brews! 15 Most Delicious Pumpkin Beers Made in Massachusetts

BOO-Brews! 15 Most Delicious Pumpkin Beers Made in Massachusetts

CBR Facebook

Fall is in full force and Massachusetts residents are enjoying all the wonderful things the Bay State offers in the autumn months.

This means stunning views of fall foliage, apple and pumpkin picking (eh hem, apple cider donut and pumpkin pie eating) sweater weather, and hayrides. With its warm days and cool nights, autumn is truly the best time of the year to live in the Berkshires. Besides the hot mulled cider, pumpkin beer is a favorite seasonal beverage not just in Massachusetts, but throughout the country.

According to goodbeerhunting.com, the craft beer explosion the U.S. has seen over the past two decades is driven in part by special release seasonal sales. The beer site says that seasonal beer sales (summers, winters, Octoberfests, pumpkin, etc) account for 15 - 25% of the $15 billion industry. Pumpkin beer sales exploded in the mid-2010s peaking in 2015 at an estimated $1.5 billion in sales.

Massachusetts is home to over 130 microbreweries according to mass.gov. Those breweries complement the 600 others that call the rest of New England home. As we're so proud to be Massholes, we put together a list of 15 of our favorite pumpkin beers brewed in Massachusetts.

 

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
Filed Under: Boston, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Pittsfield, Pumpkin Beer, Worcester
Categories: Articles, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM