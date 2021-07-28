18 Berkshire County Venues Getting a Share of Federal Grant Money
Congressman Richard Neal visited the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield on Monday to announce roughly $3,7 Million in funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venues Operation Grant program.
The grant money awarded to the Hall of Fame was however only one of 33 grants that were awarded in the First Congressional District totaling more than $20 Million. 18 of the grants were awarded in Berkshire County.
Here is the complete list of grant recipients (Berkshire recipients in bold type):
- Agawam Cinemas, Agawam - $49,815
- Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival, Becket - $1,492,373
- Chester Theatre Company, Chester - $81,357
- Public Emily, Inc., Conway - $193,779
- Stationery Factory Events, Dalton - $132,652
- Luthier’s Co-Op, Easthampton - $134,398
- Berkshire Choral International, Great Barrington - $525,735
- Berkshire International Film Festival, Great Barrington - $47,713
- Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington - $296,530
- Shaw Entertainment Group, Great Barrington - $99,114
- Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts, Holyoke - $491,035
- Athlone Artists, Lenox - $15,187
- Edith Wharton Restoration, Lenox - $184,493
- WAM Theatre, Lenox - $43,383
- Exit Seven Players, Ludlow - $43,996
- HiLo Holding Company, North Adams - $116,523
- Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art Foundation, North Adams - $2,636,094
- Barrington Stage Company, Pittsfield - $608,989
- Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield - $923,619
- Corcoran Productions, Richmond - $28,253
- PDP Productions, Shelburne - $11,350
- The Egremont Village Inn, South Egremont - $257,720
- Triplex Management Corporation, South Egremont - $396,099
- South Hadley’s Tower Theatres - $167,865
- Bold New Directors, Southampton - $287,040
- Cindy Pettibone, Southwick - $52,476
- Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield - $3,740,728
- Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Springfield - $285,817
- Old Sturbridge, Inc., Sturbridge - $2,858,798
- NV Concepts Unlimited, West Springfield - $1,609,453
- The Theatre Project, West Springfield - $726,224
- Community Images Inc, Williamstown - $124,765
- Williamstown Theatre Foundation, Williamstown - $1,347,489
There have been 244 grants awarded throughout the state totaling $194,408,323.
