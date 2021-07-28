18 Berkshire County Venues Getting a Share of Federal Grant Money

Congressman Richard Neal visited the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield on Monday to announce roughly $3,7 Million in funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venues Operation Grant program.

The grant money awarded to the Hall of Fame was however only one of 33 grants that were awarded in the First Congressional District totaling more than $20 Million. 18 of the grants were awarded in Berkshire County.

Here is the complete list of grant recipients (Berkshire recipients in bold type):

Agawam Cinemas, Agawam - $49,815

Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival, Becket - $1,492,373

Chester Theatre Company, Chester - $81,357

Public Emily, Inc., Conway - $193,779

Stationery Factory Events, Dalton - $132,652

Luthier’s Co-Op, Easthampton - $134,398

Berkshire Choral International, Great Barrington - $525,735

Berkshire International Film Festival, Great Barrington - $47,713

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington - $296,530

Shaw Entertainment Group, Great Barrington - $99,114

Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts, Holyoke - $491,035

Athlone Artists, Lenox - $15,187

Edith Wharton Restoration, Lenox - $184,493

WAM Theatre, Lenox - $43,383

Exit Seven Players, Ludlow - $43,996

HiLo Holding Company, North Adams - $116,523

Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art Foundation, North Adams - $2,636,094

Barrington Stage Company, Pittsfield - $608,989

Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield - $923,619

Corcoran Productions, Richmond - $28,253

PDP Productions, Shelburne - $11,350

The Egremont Village Inn, South Egremont - $257,720

Triplex Management Corporation, South Egremont - $396,099

South Hadley’s Tower Theatres - $167,865

Bold New Directors, Southampton - $287,040

Cindy Pettibone, Southwick - $52,476

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield - $3,740,728

Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Springfield - $285,817

Old Sturbridge, Inc., Sturbridge - $2,858,798

NV Concepts Unlimited, West Springfield - $1,609,453

The Theatre Project, West Springfield - $726,224

Community Images Inc, Williamstown - $124,765

Williamstown Theatre Foundation, Williamstown - $1,347,489

There have been 244 grants awarded throughout the state totaling $194,408,323.

