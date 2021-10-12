2021 Congressional App Challenge Is Open: Any Takers Berkshire County?

Hey, Berkshire County. Are there any young coders out there? There is a nationwide contest for you to show off your stuff. The 2021 Congressional App Challenge, an app competition for students in middle and high school, is now open and accepting submissions. And Berkshire County should definitely be represented!

The Congressional App Challenge is accepting computer programs, or apps, written in the programming language of your choice, and for any platform of your choosing from desktop/PC, to the internet, to mobile phones, to tablets, and more.

Congressman Richard Neal is a huge supporter of this competition, which is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

I strongly encourage students of all skill levels to participate and learn how to create their own apps... We have some of the brightest minds here in Massachusetts, and the next generation of leaders in the STEM field is certainly among us. ~ Congressman Neal

The Challenge’s submission portal is open and students can register and submit their applications until November 1st, 2021. You can find out more about the Congressional App Challenge HERE.

If you already are familiar with it and want to skip ahead and get yourself registered, you can go HERE.

The winners of the app challenge will be selected by panels of judges drawn from the local community and will be honored by their member of Congress. Check out the list of previous winners and see examples of the programs that they created HERE.

Do you have what it takes to impress the judges and represent Berkshire County in this very cool competition?

