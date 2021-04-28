2020 was quite a year. Not only did we have to worry about health issues, supply shortages, guestless holidays, and loss of loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of summer activities was also something that we had to get used to. Movie theaters, restaurants, concerts, festivals, carnivals, fairs and more were all the thing of the past in a blink of an eye.

Get our free mobile app

Now in 2021 things are opening back up and while we still need to follow CDC guidelines there will be more entertainment options this summer which is a breath of fresh air for most. Speaking of fairs and festivals, the folks at fairsandfestivals.net have posted the schedule of events taking place all throughout the Bay State. Some of the events taking place in Massachusetts in or near the Berkshires include the following:

Greenfield Spring Artisan and Craft Fair

2021, May 1: Greenfield, MA

Greenfield Spring Craft Fair

2021, May 1: Greenfield, MA

Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair

2021, May 29-30: Cummington, MA

Northampton Spring Fine and Functional Art Fair

2021, MAY 29-31: Northampton, MA

Berkshires Arts Festival

2021, July 2-4: Great Barrington, MA

Great Barrington Arts Festival

2021, July 2-4: Great Barrington, MA

Green River Festival

2021, July 9-11: Greenfield, MA

Adams Agricultural Fair

2021, Aug. 6-7: Adams, MA

Cummington Fair

2021, Aug. 26-29: Cummington, MA

Three County Fair

2021, Sept. 3-6: Northampton, MA

Matoon Street Arts Festival

2021, Sept. 11-12: Springfield, MA

FreshGrass BlueGrass Festival

2021, Sept. 24-26: North Adams, MA

Paradise City Northampton Arts Festival

2021, Oct. 9-11: Northampton, MA

West Springfield Fall Firearm and Knife Show

2021, Oct. 23-24: West Springfield, MA

15 Massachusetts Laws That are Quite Strange

12 MORE Massachusetts Laws That are Just Strange

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

Most Wanted Fugitives by Massachusetts State Police